HOBART, IN - Jean M. Loiacano, age 99, a resident of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1921 in Martin, PA to the late Charles and Anna Jaskolka. On April 26, 1941 Jean married the love of her life, the late, Sam S. Loiacano at Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, was highly skilled with knitting needles, enjoyed Bingo and had never met a stranger. Her faith was her strength. Jean will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Jean is survived by her loving children: daughter, Annamarie (Joseph) Pero; son, Frank (Marcia) Loiacano; daughter-in-law, Patty Loiacano; sister-in-law, Eleanor Loiacano; grandchildren, Jeaneane (Jim) Landers, Monica (Edward) Stone, John Hook, Edward Hook, Tammy (Tim) Conjelko, Christina Loiacano, Kristin Pero, Whitney (Josh) Stromberg, Andrew Loiacano, Nicholas Loiacano; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam; son, Robert; daughters, Marilyn Hook and Christina Loiacano, her parents and three siblings. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to a Church or charity of your choice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to COVID-19. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.