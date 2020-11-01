Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean M. Loiacano
1921 - 2020
BORN
August 27, 1921
DIED
October 26, 2020

Jean M. Loiacano

HOBART, IN - Jean M. Loiacano, age 99, a resident of Hobart, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1921 in Martin, PA to the late Charles and Anna Jaskolka. On April 26, 1941 Jean married the love of her life, the late, Sam S. Loiacano at Assumption BVM Church in New Chicago. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She loved to cook and bake, was highly skilled with knitting needles, enjoyed Bingo and had never met a stranger. Her faith was her strength. Jean will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Jean is survived by her loving children: daughter, Annamarie (Joseph) Pero; son, Frank (Marcia) Loiacano; daughter-in-law, Patty Loiacano; sister-in-law, Eleanor Loiacano; grandchildren, Jeaneane (Jim) Landers, Monica (Edward) Stone, John Hook, Edward Hook, Tammy (Tim) Conjelko, Christina Loiacano, Kristin Pero, Whitney (Josh) Stromberg, Andrew Loiacano, Nicholas Loiacano; ten great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sam; son, Robert; daughters, Marilyn Hook and Christina Loiacano, her parents and three siblings. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or to a Church or charity of your choice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately due to COVID-19. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.♥♥
Nancy Boling
Friend
October 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
October 29, 2020