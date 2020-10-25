Menu
Submit an Obituary
Jean M. Tuleja

1942 -TO- 2008

A SWEET TREAT

This is Not a Birthday or Anniversary Memory, this is a Love Story I had with an Angel. This was Halloween, 1983 at Zip Foods in Schererville. We were greeting Trick or Treaters at 3 p.m. and boy, was it hot that day! Jean and I would run back into the store and sit in the freezer area to cool off. Later, Jeannie told me that some teenage boy kept pulling her tail. Jeannie's costume today; an Angel because that's who she is to me. Learn the value of saying "I Love You." We said it to each other ever since our First Kiss. Jean, You're In My Heart! Love, Your Pat


Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
