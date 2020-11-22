Jean Mick

Jan. 23, 1924 - Nov. 13, 2020

MERRILLVILLE, IN/CROWN POINT, IN - Jean (Derdula) Mick passed away on November 13, 2020. She was born on January 23, 1924, in Chicago to Jan and Mary-Anna (Sagan) Derdula. Both Jan and Mary-Anna had immigrated to the United States from their native Poland.

Jean attended St. Florian's Catholic Grade School and Hammond Technical High School. She withdrew from high school mid-way through her studies in order to work to support her family during the depression and WWII.

With the help of her family, Jean became a licensed beautician and worked for several years in that capacity, particularly at Minas Department Store where she became the manager of the beauty shop. While working at Minas, Jean met Lee Mick who was recently back from the Navy during WWII. They became a steady couple and eventually married on June 10, 1948. Lee began working at Sinclair Oil Refinery in East Chicago, IN, and together they had two sons. In the mid-1950s Jean and Lee became owners of St. John Package Liquors, which they maintained for 22 years while Lee continued to work at the oil refinery full-time and Jean operated her own beauty shop. Jean and Lee enjoyed travelling. Their most memorable trip was in 1973, when they drove across Eastern Europe to see Jean's relatives in Poland. This was an arduous and somewhat dangerous trip, as it was years before the Cold War ended and the Berlin Wall was taken down. Jean and Lee retired in the mid-1980s, and built a retirement home in Crown Point, IN. After suffering two strokes in 2018, Jean entered the Spring Mill Health Campus in Merrillville, IN, where she lived until she passed away.

Jean is survived by her two sons and their wives: John Timothy (Alice), David (Cindy); and three grandsons: John, Owen, and Neal. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee, as well as her first grandson, Darrell.