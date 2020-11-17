Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jill Kathryn Crane

Jill Kathryn Crane

VALPARAISO, IN - Jill Kathryn Crane, 70, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home.

She was born March 13, 1950 in Hammond, Indiana to John J. and Betty M. (Lorenz) Ogren. Jill was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her sister, Susan Silvey of Indianapolis; her children: Douglas Crane of Noblesville and Christopher Crane (Kristen) of Valparaiso and grandchildren: James, Erinanne, Betty, Lilly, Ruby and Lexy Crane.

Jill worked many years as a direct support professional at In-pact and Tradewinds (Respite). She was full of love for her family, animals and those in need.

A graveside service will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Lung Association.

Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.