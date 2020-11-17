Jill Kathryn Crane

VALPARAISO, IN - Jill Kathryn Crane, 70, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at home.

She was born March 13, 1950 in Hammond, Indiana to John J. and Betty M. (Lorenz) Ogren. Jill was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her sister, Susan Silvey of Indianapolis; her children: Douglas Crane of Noblesville and Christopher Crane (Kristen) of Valparaiso and grandchildren: James, Erinanne, Betty, Lilly, Ruby and Lexy Crane.

Jill worked many years as a direct support professional at In-pact and Tradewinds (Respite). She was full of love for her family, animals and those in need.

A graveside service will take place Friday, November 20, 2020 at Chapel Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Lung Association.

Bartholomew Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.