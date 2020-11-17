Menu
Joan Alice Floyd
DIED
November 15, 2020

Joan Alice Floyd (nee DeHaven)

WHEATFIELD, IN - 78 year old, Joan Alice (DeHaven) Floyd, of Wheatfield, passed away November 15, 2020, with her loving family around her.

Joan was born on November 30, 1941, in Gary, Indiana to Samuel and Audrey (Harbit) DeHaven. Joan graduated from East Gary High School. Joan married the love of her life, Iran Floyd on July 29, 1978, in Lake Station, Indiana. Joan worked several jobs from being a secretary for a welding supply company to being a cafeteria worker for East Gary Schools. Her favorite position was working in the Special Needs Department at Kankakee Valley Schools. She liked to cross-stitch, knit, bowl and loved to take cruises.

Joan is survived by her loving family; husband, Iran; children: Joe (Shari) Watson, Tammy (Bob) Nollen; grandson, Ryan (Katie); two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Janice (Paul) Hoshaw, Dan (Donna) DeHaven, Carla DeHaven, and Boyd (Dawn) DeHaven; numerous nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, David DeHaven.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Boersma Funeral Home, 90 East Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Joan will take place at the funeral home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested for the Wheatfield PTC.

If you have been COVID-19 tested positive or exposed in the last 14 days, please refrain from attending.


Published by The Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
