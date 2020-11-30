Joan C. Sherrington

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan C. Sherrington, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Joan is survived by her husband: Ron; two children: Donna (Jim) Worst of Crown Point and Linda Sherrington of Valparaiso, IN; and seven grandchildren: Nicholas O' Guin, Jamie Worst, Kevin Worst, Samantha Sherrow, Cory Moore, Kara Sherrington and Eva Sherrington. She was preceded in death by her son: Richard (Melissa) Sherrington; parents: Henry and Helen Stefankiewicz; and two brothers: Eugene (Martha) Stefankiewicz and Raymond Stefankiewicz.

Joan was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point. She was a member of the Girl Scouts Drifting Dunes Council and a retired Girl Scouts Calumet Council Professional. Joan was a member of the Crown Point Lions Club since 2003 where she was a Secretary for 4 years and was a training volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 10 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the church.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joan's name to: The Crown Point Lions Club, P.O. Box 502, Crown Point, IN 46308.

