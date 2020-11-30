Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joan C. Sherrington

Joan C. Sherrington

CROWN POINT, IN - Joan C. Sherrington, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Joan is survived by her husband: Ron; two children: Donna (Jim) Worst of Crown Point and Linda Sherrington of Valparaiso, IN; and seven grandchildren: Nicholas O' Guin, Jamie Worst, Kevin Worst, Samantha Sherrow, Cory Moore, Kara Sherrington and Eva Sherrington. She was preceded in death by her son: Richard (Melissa) Sherrington; parents: Henry and Helen Stefankiewicz; and two brothers: Eugene (Martha) Stefankiewicz and Raymond Stefankiewicz.

Joan was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point. She was a member of the Girl Scouts Drifting Dunes Council and a retired Girl Scouts Calumet Council Professional. Joan was a member of the Crown Point Lions Club since 2003 where she was a Secretary for 4 years and was a training volunteer for Meals on Wheels for 10 years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell, Crown Point, IN 46307 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude at the church.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Joan's name to: The Crown Point Lions Club, P.O. Box 502, Crown Point, IN 46308.

Visit Joan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Geisen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.