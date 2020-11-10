Menu
Joanne C. Williams

CROWN POINT, IN - Joanne C. Williams, age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away November 8, 2020. She was a volunteer at the Lake County Convalescent Home for eight years. Joanne worked as a baker at Taft Jr. High School for 14 years, she was a Den mother for Cub Scouts for four years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James. Joanne is survived by her four sons: Lawrence (Claire), of Chesterton, Terry (Darlene), of Hobart, Patrick (Rebecca), of Crosby TX, David (Emily) Williams of Francesville; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation.

Funeral service will be private with a cremation to follow at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. BURNS funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
