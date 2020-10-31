Joe B. Hays

MUNSTER, IN - Joe B. Hays age 87 of Munster passed away on Thursday October 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Shirley; daughters: Judy (John) Evon, Jackie (Terry) Miller; grandchildren: Jamie (Robbie) Stillwell, Richard (Carrie) Ludwig, James (Tammy) Bevill, Gary (Lauren) Ludwig, Kristy Russell; ten great grandchildren; nieces: Jan (Darrell Freeman) Daley, Jean (Louie) Villasenor; and his beloved cat Jingles.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Cremation will follow the services.

Due to the concerns of COVID-19, the family has requested that face masks be worn by all those who will be attending the visitation and please practice safe social distancing.

Joe was an Army Veteran and retired from Midwest Steel after 25 years as an Electrical Engineer. Joe was an avid Purdue Basketball and Football Fan. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, going to the casinos, and fine dining.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.