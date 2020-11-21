John A. Holmgren

Feb. 8, 1940 - Nov. 18, 2020

LaCROSSE, IN - John A. Holmgren, 80 of LaCrosse, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born February 8, 1940 in Knox, IN to Arthur and Ocie (Clark) Holmgren. John graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1958 and proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for six years. He was a lifelong farmer and a sprinkler fitter for over 50 years. John was a member of Local 669, had served on the LaCrosse High School Advisory Board, and was a former member of the American Legion Post 403 in Wanatah. He loved watching sports, visiting family, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. John enjoyed trips to the Rocky Mountains and time spent outdoors where he bird watched and photographed nature. He will be fondly remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

On December 22, 1967 in El Paso, TX, he married Judy Knope, who survives, along with their children: Stacey (Joe) Hanson of Indianapolis, Corbin (Becky) Holmgren of LaCrosse, Regan (Hector) Espinosa of Windsor, CO; grandchildren: Paige, Nicholas and Jonathon Hanson, Collin and Cody Holmgren, Traise, Tristan and Neeva Espinosa; brothers: Ray (Penny) Holmgren and Denny (Janice) Holmgren; and brother in law, Jack Meier. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Faye Meier.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Washington St., LaCrosse. Masks Required. A private funeral and burial service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.