Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John D. Brecalw

John D. Breclaw

GRIFFITH, IN - John D. Breclaw, 79, of Griffith, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is survived by: loving wife of 22 years Sokha, children Tracie, John (Sarah) and Mary, and his grandchildren Ryan, Drew, and Braydon. He was preceded in death by: parents Allie and Evelyn Breclaw, and brother Jim.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at

www.hillsidefhcares.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.