John D. Breclaw

GRIFFITH, IN - John D. Breclaw, 79, of Griffith, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He is survived by: loving wife of 22 years Sokha, children Tracie, John (Sarah) and Mary, and his grandchildren Ryan, Drew, and Braydon. He was preceded in death by: parents Allie and Evelyn Breclaw, and brother Jim.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with a Funeral Service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 am.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at

