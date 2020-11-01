John DeBoer Jr.

LYNWOOD, IL - John DeBoer Jr., age 63, of Lynwood, IL went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandy DeBoer. Loving father of Kevin (Lori) DeBoer, Lorrie Musch, and Jenn (Eric) Yukon. Cherished grandfather of Casey, Benjamin, and Grant DeBoer, Cameron and Caleb Musch, and Levi and Isaiah Yukon. Dear brother of Deb (Greg) Kikkert and Brian (Lisa) DeBoer; brother-in-law of Carol (Mark) Hiskes, Bill (Julie) Swart, and Jim Swart. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Son-in-law of Lorraine (late Andrew) Swart. Preceded in death by his parents John Sr. and Stella DeBoer; his sister-in-law Patricia Reizenger and his brother-in-law Ken Terpstra. John and his family owned and operated Big John's Farm Market & Greenhouse in Chicago Heights, IL. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Monday, November 2, 2020 from 3:00–8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln., Dyer, IN. Funeral service Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Munster Church, 214 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN with Rev. Jim Hollendoner and Rev. Herman Schutt officiating. Interment prior to the funeral service at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions to Faith & Action (25353 State St. Unit D Crete, IL 60417) or Ordinary Nurses are greatly appreciated. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and website at www.SMITSFH.com.