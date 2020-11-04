John Edward Newton

PORTAGE, IN - John Edward Newton, age 89 of Portage, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on May 13, 1931 in Harrisburg, IL to John and Barbara (Crum) Newton. John is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Peggy L. (Westergren) Newton; two sons, John David (Joy) Newton, Daniel (Sue) Newton; daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Evers; six grandchildren, Jon, David, Brett, Cami, Ben, and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his two sisters, Iris Larson, Linda Micchia.

John graduated from Wirt High School, class of 1949. He was a talented basketball player and athlete in high school and college. John worked as an educator for many years at Wirt and River Forest where he retired as Principal. He also coached basketball and was very active at the school. He was a member of Ogden Dunes Church. John's passions included golfing, fishing, and he will always be remembered for his love and support of his family.

Please join us for a Celebration of John's life for friends and family on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to an organization of your choice. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.