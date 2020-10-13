Menu
John H. Kerr

April 19, 1927 - Oct. 3, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - John Kerr, age 93, passed away on October 3, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on April 19, 1927 in Milton, TN to the late Ed H. and Ida Mae (Stroop) Kerr.

John was a member of Church of Christ (Portage, IN), Retired as a welder at Budd Co. (Gary, IN), Navy veteran of WWII, Former member of Lake/Porter Co. Leadership Council.

He is survived by two daughters: Jeannie Kerr, Cynthia Gamblin, Son; Bradley H. (Jane) Kerr; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; stepchildren: Mark (Lorraine "Rai") Heist.

Preceded in death by parents; wife Arlene Heist-Kerr; brothers and sisters.

Visitation will take place at 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 noon on Friday, October 16, 2020 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Jeremy Jones officiating.

Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice. Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN (219) 462-3125.



Published by The Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN 46385
Funeral services provided by:
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
Cindy and family. I am so very sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace. Love, Janet
Janet Darrow
October 11, 2020