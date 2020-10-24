John J. Pudlo III

SAINT JOHN, IN - John J. Pudlo III, 72, of St. John passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Diane (nee Baranowski) and two daughters Jennifer (Bruce) Falli and Jill (Shane) Neal; five grandchildren: Mary Anne, Moira, Chloe, Lexie and Aubrey; brother Gene Pudlo; sister Ruth (late Gordon) Bart; mother-in-law Mary (late Leonard) Baranowski; sisters-in-law Linda Reese and Karen (late Lenny) Baranowski, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents John and Anna Pudlo.

Visitation will be 2:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue, St. John, IN. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer at 10:30 a.m.

John served with the 8th Infantry Division in Germany and with the 168th Combat Engineers (Airmobile) in Vietnam. He was awarded the Good Conduct medal, National Defense medal, Cold War Victory medal, Vietnam Campaign medal with three bronze stars, and the Vietnam Service medal. He retired from Nipsco in 2009 after a thirty-year career. He loved his family and especially his five granddaughters very much.

Donations may be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation. www.fagenmiller.com.