John L. Hodurek, Jr.

July 29, 1937 - Nov. 15, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - John L. Hodurek, Jr., 83 of Valparaiso, passed away November 15, 2020. He was born in Hammond on July 29, 1937 to John and Mary Hodurek, both of whom preceded him in death. John L. Hodurek was co-owner and founder of Century Pipe and Supply in Valparaiso.

On June 29, 1975, he married Helen (DuFallo) Hodurek, who also preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Jim) Fries of Lombard, IL; three daughters: Karen Hodurek of Chesterton, Elizabeth (Tim) Trimble of Valparaiso, Jamie (Tony) Runkle of Rochester, IN; 8 grandchildren: Leighanne Runkle, Evan Runkle, Josh Runkle (Amanda Hazlett), John Trimble, Matthew Trimble, Faith Trimble, Seth Trimble, T.J. (Donna) Trimble; and two great grandchildren: Logan and Ava Trimble.

Due to COVID-19, private services will take place at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME.