John M. Uhles

MERRILLVILLE, IN - John M. Uhles, age 85, of Merrillville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 27, 2020.

Preceding him in death were his father, Leo R. Uhles; mother, Mary (Comerford) Uhles; step-father, George McCorkle. He is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara (Gregoline); daughters: Lisa (John) Nault, Christine Woodie; grandchildren: Abigail, Alexa, Nicolas, and Alaina; brother-in-law, John Gregoline; sisters-in-law: Lois Manning, and Bonita Molinaro; many loving nieces and nephews.

John graduated from Hobart High School and attended the University of Iowa before serving in the U.S. Army. In 1964 he graduated from St. Joseph College Calumet Campus with a degree in Management. He retired as a Manufacturing Supervisor from Ford Motor Co., Chicago Heights, IL in 2000. John will be remembered as having a passion for books, newspapers, crossword and sudoku puzzles. He loved to travel, taking many road trips across the U.S. with his family who will cherish the memory of a kind, generous and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m.at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published by The Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307
Dec
2
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
