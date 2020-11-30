John "Jack" Norman McLeod

Nov. 28, 1928 - Nov. 24, 2020

HOBART, IN - John "Jack" Norman McLeod, age 91, of Hobart, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, November 24, 2020; four days before his 92nd birthday. Jack was born in Gary, IN on November 28, 1928. He was the eldest son of Daniel and Helen McLeod.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Kathryn Faye McLeod; children: Scott McLeod (Patricia), Mark MacLeod (Alexandra Sirugue), and Alison McLeod Burns (John); grandchildren: Megan Jenks (Michael), Meredith Tuomi (John), Steven McLeod (Chelsea), Gabrielle MacLeod, Keelan MacLeod, Gallianne Lily MacLeod, Claire Burns, and Joseph Burns; great grandchildren: Oliver Jenks, Miles Jenks, Rowan Tuomi, and Sophia McLeod; brothers: Daniel McLeod (Beverly) and Howard McLeod; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his sisters: Beatrice Chelovich and Mary Dawn Mulroe; nephew, Michael Chelovich; and niece, Cynthia Polakis McLeod.

Jack was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1947. During his Emerson days, he was a member of the varsity football and basketball teams and the performance troupe Spice and Variety. A veteran of the Korean War, Co. C 224th Inf.. Regt. 40th Division, Jack always liked to point out that he was drafted and yearned for his family and his mother's cooking while he was away. He served from February 24, 1951 - February 25, 1953 and joined the American Legion upon his return from war. Jack was an employee of United States Steel for 33 years, as a chemist in the Chem Lab, Number 2 Bop Shop. Jack loved music and singing was his passion. He shared his beautiful talent with his family and friends as requests were often made for him to sing at weddings and family gatherings. Jack was a member of the singing groups, the Hoosier Grandpas and the Chorus of the Dunes. His sweet personality, his kindness, his humor, and his love for his family will bring us comfort as we navigate this new chapter in life. He made life fun and he will be greatly missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In memory of Jack, memorial donations may be made to Northwest Indiana Families for Effective Autism Treatment (INFEAT) c/o Karen Mummery, 1601 W 99th Pl. Crown Point, IN 46307.