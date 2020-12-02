Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John P. Callahan
1966 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1966
DIED
November 29, 2020

John P. Callahan

CALUMET CITY, IL - John P. Callahan, age 54, of Calumet City, IL passed away November 29, 2020.

He is survived by his uncle, Dan Wolan; aunt, Jane Wolan; stepfather, Norb Cipowski; and many cousins. John was preceded in death by his mother, Sharron; father, Neal and cherished grandparents, Stanley and Florence Wolan.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Castle Hill Funeral Home, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a service will be officiated by Rev. Luis Valerio.

Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private due to the pandemic restriction.

John was employed by South Suburban College. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Chicago teams and loved history, cooking, animals and airplanes. John's kindness will be missed by all.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409
Funeral services provided by:
Castle Hill Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.