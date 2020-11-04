Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John "Jack" Poholarz

John "Jack" Poholarz

HAMMOND, IN - John "Jack" Poholarz, age 75 of Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Hammond, IN to Victoria and John Edward Poholarz. John was a retired Ford assembly plant foreman after 30 of employment. He loved building N-scale train models and displayed this with his extensive detailed train set. John truly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his mother Victoria Poholarz (nee Moskwa); three sons: John (Luci) Poholarz, David (Kristina) Poholarz, and Kelly Poholarz; Favorite Child daughter Courtney (Kyle) Caves; seven grandchildren and four stepchildren; sister Joan Poholarz. He was preceded in death by his wife Marsha Poholarz; father John E. Poholarz; and sister Jo Ann Poholarz. There will be a private family gathering at a later date to celebrate John's life. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.