John "Jack" Poholarz

HAMMOND, IN - John "Jack" Poholarz, age 75 of Hammond, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Hammond, IN to Victoria and John Edward Poholarz. John was a retired Ford assembly plant foreman after 30 of employment. He loved building N-scale train models and displayed this with his extensive detailed train set. John truly enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his mother Victoria Poholarz (nee Moskwa); three sons: John (Luci) Poholarz, David (Kristina) Poholarz, and Kelly Poholarz; Favorite Child daughter Courtney (Kyle) Caves; seven grandchildren and four stepchildren; sister Joan Poholarz. He was preceded in death by his wife Marsha Poholarz; father John E. Poholarz; and sister Jo Ann Poholarz. There will be a private family gathering at a later date to celebrate John's life. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com