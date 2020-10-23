Menu
John R. Newhouse
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

John R. Newhouse

LANSING, IL - John R. Newhouse, age 78 of Lansing, Illinois passed away October, 16, 2020. John was born in Sesser, Illinois on September 26, 1942. John is survived by his wife, Delores "Lola" Newhouse; son, Brian; brother, John I; and sisters: Barbara, Kathy and Diana.

John proudly served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Intrepid during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John was a lifetime member of Local 150 Operating Engineers. John was a member of the American Legion Post # 330 in Calumet City, Illinois.

John will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with John's care.

www.schroederlauer.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
