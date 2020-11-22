John R. "Tater" Protolipac

April 25, 1953 - Nov. 17, 2020

WHITING/WISCONSIN - John R. "Tater" Protolipac, 67 of Fish Creek, Wisconsin, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 29 years, Jennifer (nee Grenchik); loving father of Nicole and Peter Protolipac; cherished brother of the late Carol Hendricks and late Barbara (late James) Mikula; dearest son-in-law of Ann (late Norbert) Grenchik; dear brother-in-law of Charles Hendricks, Marilou (James) Hildebranski, Michael Grenchik, Norbert (Mari) Grenchik and the late James Grenchik and Jessica Grenchik; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews; doting dog daddy to Golden Retrievers, "London" and "Wrigley" (both in heaven) and leaves behind "Hoops" to take care of mom.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, 11:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00 noon at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

"Tater" was born on April 25, 1953 to the late Peter and Helen (Lamski) Protolipac. A longtime Whiting resident, he had relocated to Fish Creek, Wisconsin in 2006. He was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School, Whiting and Whiting High School, Class of 1971 and had attended the Calumet College of St. Joseph. He was a retiree of the City of Whiting Fire Dept., attaining the rank of Captain with a service of 20 years. He was a former employee of the American Trust & Savings Bank, Whiting (Head of Office Services), Good Samaritan Society Scandia Village, Sister Bay, WI and manager of the Ephraim, Wisconsin Post Office. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and the Masters Basketball Assoc. Senior League. "Tater" was a well-known, accomplished bowler in Northwest Indiana, computer repair technician and most of all, loved playing basketball. He began playing at the Whiting Community Center as a boy, and continued to play for many years while living in Whiting. He traveled to Chicago, Detroit and Florida for years playing in a senior league after moving to Door County. Closer to his Fish Creek home, he played up to five times a week in Sturgeon Bay and Sister Bay. John was a loyal and avid Chicago Bulls, Bears and Cubs fan. A devoted husband and father, John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the "V" Foundation for Cancer Research would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400