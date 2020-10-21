John R. Schnurlein

KOUTS - John R. Schnurlein passed away October 19, 2020. He was born March 30, 1930 in Crown Point, Indiana. His parents were Roger H. and Estelle M. (Stolberg) Schnurlein. John attended Crown Point schools and was active in track, band and served as President of the class of 1948. Following graduation, John attended college at Indiana University in Bloomington and it was there that he met and married his wife Joan Merrill shortly after graduation. John entered the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and he and Joan went to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri where he served in the Division Surgeon's Office. He completed his two years of service with the rank of Sargent and he and Joan returned to Crown Point. A year later they purchased the Kouts Hardware which they ran for six years. John was active in the Kouts Chamber of Commerce, The Kouts Industrial Foundation and the Kouts Lions Club. He was also director of the Pleasant Township Pool and Park Foundation which remains in use today.

After selling the hardware store, John joined the Heinold Elevator and Feed Co. and served as credit manager and marketing manager for six years. In 1966 John joined the Northern Indiana Bank and Trust Company. He served as Director of Marketing and Vice President until his retirement from the bank in 1986. Following that, he took the helm of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce which he served as President for six years. John began his final career path which ended working with Century 21 Estates and Century 21 Pace Realty until 2012.

John received the Sagamore of the Wabash Chieftain Award from Indiana Governor Evan Bayh on December 9th, 1992. He received a Special Commendation Award from the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service for 25 years of dedicated and outstanding service as an advisor and friend of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. He also received a Dedicated Service Award from the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce for 25 years of dedicated service to the Chamber including six years as president and manager of the VEDC. Some of his other involvements were the General Chairman of the 1980 Popcorn festival, Chairman of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Advisory Commission, Chairman of the State Road 49 ByPass TAC Committee, Councilman at Large for the Valparaiso City Council, Member of Valparaiso Rotary Club, and 50 Year Mason.

In his later years, John enjoyed traveling with Joan, golfing and working at his "Erie Lackawana Links", and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by Joan his wife of 68 years, a daughter Ruth E. (John) Gruel, a son David (Janet) Schnurlein, a granddaughter Angela Sutherlin, two great granddaughters Amelia and Audrey Sutherlin and a sister-in-law Judy Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Scott Gruel.

There will be a private family graveside service held to honor his life. Memorials may be made to the Porter County Museum or the donor's choice.

A special thank-you to the staff at Rittenhouse and Duneland Hospice for providing care and comfort for John and his family.