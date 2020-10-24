Menu
John R. Weyer

CROWN POINT, IN - John R. Weyer, age 91, of Crown Point, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

John is survived by his cousins: Julia Elizabeth Geiger (nee Gross) of Lansdale, PA and Mary Frances Bobb (nee Gross) of Beavertown, PA.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Margaret D. Weyer (nee Dieffenbach); and his parents: Alvin D. and Margaret E Weyer of Merrillville, IN.

John was a former member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville for over 30 years and currently attended St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point. John was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1947 and Purdue University, Class of 1951. John married Margaret in 1971 and the couple moved to Merrillville in 1980. He retired from U.S. Steel, Supply Division and Tube Works, where he was employed as an Electrical Engineer. John also spent 14 years with IIT Research Institute in electronics research.

John and Marge enjoyed traveling, going from tent camping to a house trailer, and finally decided to do their camping in motels, which made travel much easier, especially foreign travel. They took a number of trips to both scenic and historically interesting locations around the world, and managed to enjoy a variety of radically different environments, ranging from arctic to desert, and from wilderness to metropolis.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM, with Prayers beginning at 9:30 AM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in John's name to a charity of choice.Visit John's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.



Published by The Times on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307
Oct
26
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307
Oct
26
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, Indiana
