John "Jack" William Fashing, Sr.

HEBRON, IN - John "Jack" William Fashing, Sr., age 76, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Jack is survived by his wife of 53 years, Norine Fashing; children: Jacqueline (David) Gemeinhart, Jenny (Brad) Bernard, John (Sabrina) Fashing Jr.; grandchildren: Amanda, Abbey, Jack, Bryce, Brenna and Max; brothers: Tim (Peggy) Fashing and Thomas (Margaret) Fashing.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents: John and Marie Fashing (nee Ronayne).

Jack graduated from Kelly High School-Class of 1962 and served in the Army. He retired in 2000 from Shell Oil Company after 35 years of service as a Diesel Mechanic. Jack was a member of Salmon Unlimited and Yogi Bear Campground. He enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR races, and watching football; especially the Chicago Bears and Nortre Dame.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Services will be private for the family.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, with a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jack's name to Vietnam Veterans of America.

