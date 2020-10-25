Johnny D. Colsten

MUNSTER, IN - Johnny D. Colsten, age 86, of Munster, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Elaine L. Colsten (Nee Habegger); daughter, Keren (John Harasty) Colsten; son, Jeffery (Cheryl) Colsten; six grandchildren: Jonathan (Erica), Jessica and Courtney Cliver, and Ashley (Seth) Conlon, Alex and Andrew Colsten; two great grandchildren: Julian Cliver and Grant Conlon; two cousins: Everett (Helen) Colsten and Donna (Jack) Schepper; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Grecial Colsten; two brothers: Jerry and Billy; one sister, Alice Salewsky.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Hammond, 473 Sibley Blvd. Hammond . Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor John Wilkerson officiating. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required. Private burial will take place Wednesday at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point.

Johnny was born and raised in Muncie, IN and has lived in Munster for over 50 years. Johnny earned a bachelor's degree in education from Ball State University. He was an Army veteran having served 6 years, including peace keeping forces in Korea. Johnny was a godly man who loved the Lord. He devoted his life to God's work at First Baptist Church of Hammond. He served on staff for 47 years where he was an Associate Pastor and oversaw, for a time, the rescue mission, performed hospital visitation and grief ministry. His charming sense of humor and wit will be dearly missed by his family, church family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Better Roads Ahead Ministry at First Baptist Church would be appreciated.

For more information, you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com