Jon F. Jones

Nov. 19, 1972 - Nov. 3, 2020

LOWELL, IN - Jon F. Jones passed away suddenly November 3, 2020. He was born November 19, 1972.

Jon is survived by loving wife Angie Jones; son Alex Jones; parents Fred and Jan Jones; brother Jeff (Sarah) Jones; sister-in-law Shannon Jones; nephews: Josh and David Jones; in-laws Bob and Verna Carr; favorite uncle Jay Gill; and cat Frisk. He was preceded in death by grandparents Jeff and Virginia Gill and twin brother Jaime. Jon dearly loved his wife and son.

Jon enjoyed the Bears and White Sox. He graduated from Highland in 1992. He worked for the Gary Police for 20 years and was a member of the SWAT team. After he retired, he worked for Homeland Security and was first deputy chief at AG Railroad Police Department. He also worked for Federal Reserves.

Visitation will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a funeral service at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

