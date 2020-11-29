Joseph Alfred Nowak II

Joseph Alfred Nowak II, aged 60, passed away on November 20, 2020 after struggling for two years from health complications. He was a positive person who enjoyed every aspect of life. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, son, mentor, coach, and Eagle Scout. He made his family and community proud by working through highs as a power lineman to lows in the cemetery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Nowak, and his beloved dog, Mercy. He will be forever missed in the hearts of his family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.

