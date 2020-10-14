Joseph S. Ehlin

ST. JOHN, IN - Joseph S. Ehlin "Jo Jo Ball", age 23, of St. John, passed away October 6, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents, Ken and Jennifer Ehlin; caring brothers, Kenny and Andrew; dear grandmother, Helen Krucek; numerous devoted aunts, uncles, and cousins; and godparents, Lisa and Dan Kananowicz. Joseph was preceded in death by his adoring sister, Tiffanie, faithful grandparents, special aunts and uncle.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A prayer service in Joseph's memory will take place Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.

Joey loved animals, especially his cat, Willis, music, and above all his family. He enjoyed walks and sitting outside on the deck. Joey particularly enjoyed the annual Easter egg hunts with his brothers, Kenny and Andrew. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. www.burdanfuneralhome.com