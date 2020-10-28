Menu
Joseph S. Burzynski

LEOMINSTER, MA - Joseph S. Burzynski died on October 22, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Regina Burzynski and his two daughters, Jennifer and Elizabeth. Joe also leaves his sister, Marlene Markovich and her husband Gerald of Munster, Indiana as well as his son-in-law and granddaughter, Michael and Katharine Jablonski. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Alfreda Burzynski and leaves many longtime friends and family members in Indiana.

Joe was a proud Vietnam veteran and earned the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 as a C.I.D. agent during his years of service in the U.S. Army. His distinguished military career included serving in the Old Guard and providing security detail to dignitaries such as Dick Cheney and General Schwarzkopf. Joe was also fond of saying that he never earned a medal for good behavior.

Joe's most important job came in 2002 when he became "Papa Joe" and he spent much of his time watching Katie play sports and bragging about her to everyone he met. In retirement, Joe enjoyed fishing, going to the gym and John Wayne movies. He was also a loyal Notre Dame Football and Bruins Hockey fan.

Although he was a quiet, tell-it-like-it-is kind of guy, Joe was known to walk up to someone wearing a military hat or shirt and welcome them home or quietly buy them lunch on Veterans Day. His family's most sincere hope is that Joe finally feels "welcomed home." If you wish to honor his life, Joe's family suggests making a donation to either the Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center in Gardner or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Military honors for Joe will be held on Friday, October 30th at 2:00 p.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, MA. The Richardson Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published by The Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Massachusetts
First, I want to send my condolences to the entire Burzinski family. I met Joe @ the gym (YMCA) several years back. We spoke daily there about everything from government, law enforcement, and pretty much everything that was going on in this crazy world. Despite Joe's declining health, he would never complain about it. Everyday he would show up, work out and give it his all. I will miss all of the stories he would tell me about his prior work he did with the military & government. This is a tuff loss for anyone who knew Joe. Rest in peace my friend.

Robert Quirk
(Ret.) Police officer L.P.D.
1995-2017
Rob quirk
Friend
October 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
October 24, 2020