Joshua Henry Toodle

March 21, 1996 - Nov. 6, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joshua Henry Toodle, Jr., was born March 21, 1996 to his loving parents, Joshua H. Toodle, Sr., and Monica Mills. Joshua was educated in the East Chicago public schools and received his high school diploma from Jobs Corps in Indianapolis, IN. Joshua was employed by Capstone Logistics in Joliet, IL. Joshua accepted Christ at a young age.

He was preceded in death by both of his great grandfathers, Atkins Mills and Matthew Scott, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Joshua Toodle and Monica Mills; two sisters Legacci (Timothy) Isbell and Makayla Johnson; three brothers Isiah, Jacob and Elijah Toodle; grandmothers, Doretha Toodle and Katherine (Rick) Volk; great grandmothers, Johnnie Mae Scott and Elfrieda Mills; special aunt and cousin, Zadonna and Birttany; godmothers, Barbara and Chatty; godbrother, Joseph Rodriguez; his loving girlfriend Erin Sowa; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at True Vine Church of God in Christ, 3521 Hemlock Street, East Chicago, IN from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral service will be private. Masks are required. Interment will be at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Toodle & Mills families during their time of loss.