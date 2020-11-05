Menu
Joyce M. Bowling

DYER, IN - Joyce M. Bowling, age 77, of Dyer, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband Millard "Red" Bowling; children: Sandra (Tim) Byrne, Brenda (Don) Whittman, Robert Bowling, Kevin (Linda) Bowling, John Bowling, Donna Bowling-Anderson, Cheryl (Mike) Zamora, and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Bowling; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael D Bowling and sister, Norma Flecha. A memorial visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart St in Dyer on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m.

Joyce was a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend to anyone who walked into her life. If you ever sat at the kitchen table and had conversations with her, know that she loved you. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street, Dyer, IN 46311
Nov
6
Service
7:00p.m.
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
1920 Hart Street, Dyer, IN 46311
Funeral services provided by:
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
