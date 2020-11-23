Juan M. Pulido

July 3, 1972 - Nov. 15, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Juan M. Pulido, 48, of Hammond passed away November 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Sonia Perez; proud father of Cesar Ivan (partner Kyle), Priscella (boyfriend Evan), Sam and Mia; loving son of Jose M. (late Esperanza); dear brother of Ruth (Gearardo) Esparza, Alberto (Norberta) and Patricia (Ruby) Ramos; fond uncle of 11.

Superintendent at MTH Industries. Member of Local 502 and a Cement Mason for 19 years. He loved the Bears, Sox and boxing. He was a foodie, especially with his eating partner Gizell and he loved to travel, especially on cruises.

Due to Covid-19 the visitation for Juan will be a drive thru. Please join us Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at McCullough Funeral Home 1620 E. Lincoln Highway, Ford Heights, IL. Funeral and Interment are private. Info. (708) 755-0600