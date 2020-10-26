Judy C. Stiefel (nee Baker)

CROWN POINT, IN - Judy C. Stiefel (nee Baker), age 71, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Hershel; children: Billy (Mary) Pierce, Michelle (David) Best, Michael (Renee) Stiefel and Tracy (Edward) Bowen; grandchildren: Jason Best, Emily Best, Christopher Best, William Best, Ava Stiefel and Alex Stiefel; sister, Effie (Chuck) Nevills. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Baker; sisters: Mary Mullins and Verta Marlowe.

Judy was a member of DAR "Daughters of the American Revolution". She enjoyed bowling, genealogy and was an avid Cubs Fan. Go Cubs Go! Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and being at her favorite place on the beach next to the ocean.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers. memorial donations may be given in Judy's name to ASPCA or Humane Society of choice. Visit Judy's online guestbook at

