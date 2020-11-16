Menu
Karen Jean Zawada

Karen Jean Zawada (nee Sullivan)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Karen Jean Zawada (nee Sullivan), age 63, of Schererville, Indiana passed away October 24, 2020, after her third courageous battle with cancer. She left this world in the presence of late afternoon sunshowers and rainbows, welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven by the nearby bells of St. Michael's Church.

She is survived by her loving children: Timothy (Xochitl) Zawada and Douglas (Katie) Zawada; granddaughter, Josephine Virginia Zawada; father, Gerald Sullivan; siblings: Marty (Sandy) Sullivan and Meg Sullivan; niece, Caitlyn Sullivan and beloved aunt, Barbara. Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Cecilia.

Karen was retired from ComEd Exelon where she worked for 35 years. There she made many friends and loved keeping in touch. In retirement, she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, golfing, and excelling at many forms of arts and crafts, including her greatest passion for quilting. She belonged to the Heritage Quilt Guild in Crown Point and had won many awards and ribbons for her creations in recent years. She was a passionate giver and loved to donate finished comforting Quilts of Valor to returning veterans. She was a loving friend to many and will be dearly missed.

A memorial is tentatively planned for July, 2021 to celebrate Karen's Birthday when friends and family can travel and gather safely. For those wishing to be notified, please reach out to her son, Tim ([email protected]).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to the Quilts of Valor Foundation (qovf.org).


Published by The Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.