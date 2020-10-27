Menu
Karen Jeanne Platt

Karen Jeanne Platt (nee Oseby)

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Karen Jeanne Platt (nee Oseby) formerly of Hammond, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by her close family.

She was survived by sons: Kevin (Sandra) and Shawn (Sarah) Platt; grandchildren: Alexis, Jeremie, Aiden, Lachlan, and Charlotte; brother Dean (Toni) Oseby; nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by father Loren Oseby, mother Minnedelle (George) Tollefson, and former husband Harry Platt.

Karen was a long-time Pension Fund Administrator for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 20. She enjoyed a long and active retirement as she traveled the world with friends, passionately enjoyed part-time work as a travel agent, enjoyed playing golf, and was very active with her grandchildren and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October, 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 7051 Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond, IN.


Published by The Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
7051 Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond, Indiana
