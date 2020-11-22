Karl "Barney" Deak

June 21, 1936 - Nov. 13, 2020

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Karl "Barney" Deak, age 84 of Schererville, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Saturday November 13, 2020 while surrounded by his family. Born June 21, 1936 to Charles and Helen Deak and raised in a loving household with siblings: Margaret, Tom, and Bill Vahey alongside Veteran's Park in East Chicago. Karl is survived by sons: Sean (Angela), Terry (Veronica), Michael (Kristen); current partner Carol Pawloski; former wife Carol Smith; and was the proud grandfather of Zach of Lexington, KY; Julia, Rachel, and Ethan of Columbus, IN; and Owen, Nathan, and Elise of Raleigh, NC.

Karl was a graduate of St. Mary's School and Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, Colorado State College and Arizona State University. He was a dedicated English teacher at Hammond High School for almost 40 years and was awarded Outstanding Teacher Award during his tenure. Karl was a member of the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame and Indiana High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was also a passionate wrestling coach for 30 years at Hammond High. Karl took great pride in his career as teacher and a coach. His dedication to both reached a countless number of lives in the area as a result.

Karl was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church in Hammond, and the Goodfellows Club of East Chicago. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and reader. Karl cherished his friendships and held a special place in his heart for the memories from the "Memphis 6" golfing trips he took later in life. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all those he touched during his life.

A memorial service to honor the life of Karl will be planned at a later date.

