Katherine Louise Fleck

Dec. 7, 1928 - Nov. 27, 2020

GRIFFITH, IN - Katherine Louise Fleck, age 91, of Griffith, IN passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by family. Katherine was born December 7, 1928 to the late Watson and Dorothy (Kurt) Shipley in Danville, IL. On May 12, 1949 she married Paul Fleck and they were married until his passing in 1992.

Katie is survived by her three sons: Richard (Lori) Fleck, Nicholas (Linda) Fleck and Kevin Fleck; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; several cousins and dear friends.

She is welcomed into eternity by her husband, Paul Fleck.

Katie will be remembered as a strong woman who loved the art and perspective behind the camera lens. She wanted to capture the beauty of the world with every shot. She also enjoyed a good sunset and walking on the beach. Indy car racing, a game of bunco or cards, hot air ballooning, playing with dogs and camping were some other hobbies she cherished. Watching the Chicago Bears play or the Chicago Cubs were a familiar pastime for Katie. She will be forever missed for her compassion of others and her willingness to always be your friend or just listen.

Friends may gather on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 12:00PM - 3:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A prayer service officiated by Father Theodore Mens will begin at 1:30PM. Private burial will take place at a later date at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

