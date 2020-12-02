Kenneth A. Lang

Oct. 28, 1925 - Nov. 29, 2020

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kenneth A. Lang, age 95, of Schererville passed away peacefully at home on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his most treasured family. He was born October 28, 1925 in Chicago, IL to Wilhelm and Pearl Lang.

He is survived by his loving family: daughter Vicki Lang; son Philip (Marge) Lang; grandchildren: Ashley Sautter-Junkens (Matt); Taylor (Nicole) Austgen and Jordan Austgen; great-grandchildren: Connor, Wyatt and Quinn Austgen.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) with Rev. Richard Boshoven officiating. At rest Memory Lane Memorial Park, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Kenneth's family on Thursday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.

COVID-19 protocol mask and social distancing will be required.

Kenneth was a signalman in the US Navy who served his country during WWII and he worked for IBM for 40 years as a computer technician. After he retired in 1988 he enjoyed spending time with his IBM family for weekly breakfast get-togethers. He was a train enthusiast and lover of all things outdoors. Known to most as "Papa" he spread love, kindness and laughter to everyone he met. He will be truly missed by all.

We love you "Papa".