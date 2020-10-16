Menu
Kevin M. Hesterman
1970 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1970
DIED
October 9, 2020

Kevin M. Hesterman

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kevin M. Hesterman age 50, of Schererville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Brenda and Donald Hesterman; brother, Joseph Ostapchuk; niece, Jordan; nephew, Aaron; aunts, Janet (late Richard) Hoekstra, Georgianna Musket, Jacqueline Hennessy; uncle, Ronald Ruebensam; and many cousins. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Norma Hesterman.

Kevin was a graduate of Gavit High School class of 1988. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of The Minnesota Vikings, The White Sox and The Chicago Bulls. Kevin was always willing to help whenever he could. He would give you the shirt off of his back, even if it were his last. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM directly at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219-322-7766. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published by The Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Concordia Cemetery
, Hammond, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
GUEST BOOK
Don, Brenda and family, my sincere condolences on the loss of your Kevin. He was always very warm and kind to Dave and me. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with all of you as you grieve. May he rest in peace. Love, Georgene
Georgene Kestner
Friend
October 15, 2020
John Redmon
October 14, 2020
Kevin was taken to soon. He will be missed!!!!!!
John Redmon
Friend
October 14, 2020