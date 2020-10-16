Kevin M. Hesterman

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kevin M. Hesterman age 50, of Schererville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Brenda and Donald Hesterman; brother, Joseph Ostapchuk; niece, Jordan; nephew, Aaron; aunts, Janet (late Richard) Hoekstra, Georgianna Musket, Jacqueline Hennessy; uncle, Ronald Ruebensam; and many cousins. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Norma Hesterman.

Kevin was a graduate of Gavit High School class of 1988. He enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of The Minnesota Vikings, The White Sox and The Chicago Bulls. Kevin was always willing to help whenever he could. He would give you the shirt off of his back, even if it were his last. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed.

A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM directly at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219-322-7766. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com