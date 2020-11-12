Kirkston Dereck Spann

July 21, 1949 - Nov. 7, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kirkston Dereck Spann, 71, departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He was a lifelong member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He was educated in the East Chicago Public School system attending Columbus Elementary School in New Addition and Roosevelt Jr and Sr High School. He was a proud member of Roosevelt's graduating Class of 1968. Upon returning to the United States from being in the Navy serving in the Vietnam War, Dereck attended Purdue University.

Dereck worked in several departments of the City of East Chicago Government: Sanitation Solids, Parks and Recreation, Water Treatment, and the Street Department just to name a few. Dereck reactivated New Addition Boy Scout Troupe 18 and worked with a program to teach the students of Field School how to play chess in the early 90s.

He leaves to cherish his memory: Ex-wife Regina Duncan of Merrillville, IN; children: Tiffany (Carlo) Walker of Richmond, IN, Kirkston D. (Brittany) Spann II of Elgin, IL; grandchildren: Carlee and Candance Walker, Tywanda Twine of Richmond, IN, Keith J.A. Spann of Merrillville, IN; one sister Mary(James) Brokemond of East Chicago, IN; two brothers: Noah A. Spann, Jr. and Sandford Spann of East Chicago, IN; one sister-in-law Ann Spann of Aurora, IL; Special nephew Dwayne A. Spann of East Chicago, IN; Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3902-06 Alexander Avenue East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Funeral immediately following. Pastor Justin C. Kidd officiating. Burial after the funeral at Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith, IN. Social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer will be enforced. There will NOT be a repass.

