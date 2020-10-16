Menu
Kristen E. Allen
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020

Kristen E. Allen

CROWN POINT, IN - Kristen E. Allen, 50, of LOFS, Crown Point. Born July 28, 1970, passed away unexpectedly September 29, 2020.

Survived by her mother Alice Allen, beloved fur babies Willow and Joy, sister Amanda (Paul) Gregory, niece and nephews Kate, Teddy and Luke Gregory. Preceded in death by her father David Allen and grandparents Rose and Louis Chappelie and Lois and Charles Allen.

Memorial service Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield with a short visitation starting at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses or to an animal, migraine or pediatric cancer charity of your choice.


Published by The Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Visitation
1:30p.m.
Christ Presbyterian Church
Oct
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Christ Presbyterian Church
, Winfield, Indiana
