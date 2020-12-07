Kyle J. Strickland

Sept. 22, 1985 - Nov. 29, 2020

WHITING - Kyle J. Strickland, 35 of Whiting passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. Beloved son of Donna (Richard) Peterson and the late Kenneth Strickland; cherished brother of Kenneth, Kevin, Dawn, Kerry, Keith and Kristopher Strickland; dear step-brother of Richard Peterson, Jr.; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Private funeral services were held on Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial was offered at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Patrick Lyons, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Kyle Strickland was born on September 22, 1985 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 2004 and the Lincoln Technical Institute, Melrose Park, IL. A security system installer, Kyle was a mechanical and electronics wiz. Devoted to his family, Kyle will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400