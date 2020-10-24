Larry K. Snell

LOWELL, IN - Larry K. Snell, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family October 21, 2020. He was born on July 4, 1945 and is survived by his loving wife of 54 1/2 years, Linda (Hansen) Snell. Children: David (Charlotte) Snell of Lowell, and Douglas Snell of Los Angeles.

Grandchildren: Megan and Peyton Snell of Lowell. Sister Sherry (Bob) Hilditch; niece Claire Caroll, and Darla (Tom) Schild; Sister-in-law Arlene Snell. Preceded in death by his parents, Harrison and Lula Snell, brother Edwin Snell and niece Chelsea Hernandez.

Larry graduated from Lowell Senior High School in 1963. He went to South Bend College of

Commerce and earned his degree in Accounting. He served in the US Army with the First Cavalry Division in Vietnam from 1966-67 as a demolition expert. After active duty he joined his father in the family business at Snell Chevrolet. Over time, Larry and Ed worked side by side in serving the Lowell community as co-owners of the dealership.

Larry had a love for antique cars, flintknapping and collecting arrowheads, hunting, fishing, and leather work which filled his life with joy. His passion for those hobbies spread to both his children, grandchildren, and anyone who wished to know. As an expert leather craftsman, he used his talents to make accessories for archery, muzzleloaders, and knife sheaths. His work and love for the art has traveled all over the world. Over the years he has collected countless awards for his antique cars and attended the James Dean run in Fairmont, IN for years. Though his accomplishments in life were many spending time with his wife and two sons, granddaughter and grandson whom he loved with all his heart.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 4-8 with Memorial Services, Wednesday at 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial of Cremated Remains will follow in West Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Humane Society and or The Indiana Veterans Home. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED