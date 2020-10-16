Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lauretta "Wizzy" Taylor
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Lauretta "Wizzy" Taylor

MANDAN, ND - Lauretta "Wizzy" Taylor, 80, of Mandan, ND, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 24, 2020.

Lauretta was born April 8, 1940, in East Chicago, IN, the son of the late Valentine and Mary (Furman) Balog. She was raised in Northwest Indiana and graduated high school in Highland, IN.

Lauretta met the love of her life, James 'Ted' Taylor in Highland, IN, on a blind date. The two were married in Highland in October 1958. Ted preceded her in death in 2018.

Additionally, Lauretta was preceded in death by her brothers: James 'Jim,' Duane and Steven.

She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Taylor, Mandan; sons: Craig (Sharon) Taylor, Mandan and Brian (Susan) Taylor, Sheridan, WY; grandchildren: Christopher Taylor; Jessica (Nathaneil) Baladad, Brandi (Steve) Wald; Sarah (Zach) Gainous, Emily and Eric Taylor; great-grandchildren: Kiau, Tyler and Aria Taylor; Siena, Steven Jr., and Thomas Wald and Ella Taylor.

Cremation has taken place. Burial services for Lauretta and Ted will take place at a future date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Im so happy I was able to talk with Lauretta lot of times before she passed. I loved her. =– Condolences to Craig, Caroline and Brian and all of the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Big hugs and love to all. She will be missed! =–
Marti Hart
October 15, 2020