Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LaVerne T. Welton
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

LaVerne T. Welton

April 19, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - LaVerne T. Welton, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 19, 1931 in Gary, IN to Archie and Lela (Guess) Turley.

LaVerne is survived by her children: Debbie (Michael) Travis, James (Cheryl) Welton, and Mary (Stan) Stepancevich; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James D. Welton; sons, William Archie and Don Welton; and siblings: Lonnie Turley, Hazel Carver, and Nora Lape.

Following cremation a private burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moeller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.