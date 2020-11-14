LaVerne T. Welton

April 19, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - LaVerne T. Welton, 89 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born April 19, 1931 in Gary, IN to Archie and Lela (Guess) Turley.

LaVerne is survived by her children: Debbie (Michael) Travis, James (Cheryl) Welton, and Mary (Stan) Stepancevich; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James D. Welton; sons, William Archie and Don Welton; and siblings: Lonnie Turley, Hazel Carver, and Nora Lape.

Following cremation a private burial will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso handling arrangements.