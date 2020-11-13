Lawrence G. Devore

Feb. 10, 1927 - Nov. 9, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Lawrence G. Devore, age 93 of Hammond went home to be with the lord on Monday November 9, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1927 in East Chicago, IN to Andrew and Anna (Muha) Devore.

On September 15, 1951 he married the love of his life, the late, Geraldine (Relinski) Devore at St. Mary's church in Griffith, IN. He loved his family and cherished every moment he was with them.

After graduating high school, he went into the Army where he served in WWII. After serving his country he worked at Union Carbide, Dupont and Dyer Auto Auction. He was a trustee and enjoyed working bingo at the American Legion, Post 369 in East Chicago. Larry also belonged to the East Chicago Knights of Columbus and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He liked sports especially college basketball and football and he enjoyed Saturday afternoon dinners with his family and friends.

He is survived by his three children: Pamela (Lee) Lawrence of Schererville, IN, Michael (Barbara) Devore of St. Augustine, FL, Kimberly (Anthony) Klapkowski of Jacksonville, FL, brother-in-law Paul Palmy, sister-in-law Joyce Relinski. He was beloved grandfather to Kaeleigh (James) Jamrock, Andrew (Danielle) Lawrence, Michelle (Jake) Jasinski, Sarah Devore, Justin Klapkowski and Katie (Randy) Looney. Also, surviving is one great-grandchild Grace Lawrence, who he loved dearly. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Anna Devore; sisters: Evelyn (Paul) Palmy, Blanche (Ollie) Rompola.

Mass of Catholic Burial will be held privately due to COVID-19. Arrangements are entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323 (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com