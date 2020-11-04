Leona Erway (nee Mason)

HOBART, IN - Leona Erway (nee Mason), age 93, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center.

Leona is survived by her children: Paul S. (Sharon) Erway, Michael P. (Sheila) Erway, Mark S. (Bonny) Erway and John C. Erway; grandchildren: Amy (Michael) Mohr, Eric (Rikka) Erway, Shawne Erway, Michael (Kristy) Erway, Megan (John) Clay and Amber (Andrew) Piccirilli; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sister, Kay Pickens; and many nieces and nephews.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Erway; son, Jeffrey Erway; three brothers; and two sisters.

Leona was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield and former member of the 43rd Avenue Presbyterian Church in Glen Park. She volunteered for various organizations, including Meals on Wheels. Leona was a member of Indian Ridge Golf Club and an avid card player. She also loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs. Most important to Leona were family, God and church.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tim Reyna officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.