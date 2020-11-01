Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lillian A. Peck

Lillian A. Peck (nee Dzienslaw)

GARY, IN - Lillian A. Peck (nee Dzienslaw), age 93, a lifelong resident of Gary, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (Donald) Hepner; son John C. Peck, Jr.; three grandchildren: Katie (Matt) Hilton, Alan (Jenna) Peck, Candice (John) Whitehouse; three great-grandchildren: Benjamin Hilton, Landon Peck, and Emerson Peck. Preceded in death by husband John C. Peck, Sr. of 67 years; parents Jacob and Angela Dzienslaw; three brothers: Joseph, Frank, and Hank Denslaw; three sisters: Jane Ogiego, Helen Dzienslaw, and Valerie Dzienslaw.

Mrs. Peck was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church in Gary. She was a member of PWA Alliance Group #815, the PNA, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #207. She worked many years as a cook at St. Hedwig Catholic Grade School and at Slick's Laundry.

Private services were held for her family. PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.